Malus's Law

Malus's Law states that when polarized light passes through a polarizing filter, the intensity of the transmitted light is proportional to the square of the cosine of the angle between the light's polarization direction and the filter's axis. Mathematically, it is expressed as I = I₀ cos²(θ), where I₀ is the initial intensity, I is the transmitted intensity, and θ is the angle between the light's polarization direction and the filter's axis.