Textbook Question
A capacitor has a peak current of 330 μA when the peak voltage at 250 kHz is 2.2 V. What is the capacitance?
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A capacitor has a peak current of 330 μA when the peak voltage at 250 kHz is 2.2 V. What is the capacitance?
What are VR and VC if the emf frequency in FIGURE EX32.19 is 25 kHz?
A high-pass RC filter is connected to an AC source with a peak voltage of 10.0 V. The peak capacitor voltage is 6.0 V. What is the peak resistor voltage?
A capacitor has a peak current of 330 μA when the peak voltage at 250 kHz is 2.2 V. If the peak voltage is held constant, what is the peak current at 500 kHz?
What are VR and VC if the emf frequency in FIGURE EX32.19 is 2.5 kHz?
A high-pass RC filter with a crossover frequency of 1000 Hz uses a 100 Ω resistor. What is the value of the capacitor?