Crossover Frequency (fc)

The crossover frequency, often denoted as fc, is the frequency at which the output signal power is reduced to half its maximum value, corresponding to a -3 dB point in the frequency response. For a simple RC low-pass filter, fc can be calculated using the formula fc = 1/(2πRC), where R is the resistance and C is the capacitance. This frequency is crucial for understanding how the filter behaves in response to different input frequencies.