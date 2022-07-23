Textbook Question
The peak current through an inductor is 10 mA. What is the peak current if the emf peak voltage is doubled (at the original frequency)?
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The peak current through an inductor is 10 mA. What is the peak current if the emf peak voltage is doubled (at the original frequency)?
A series RLC circuit has a 200 kHz resonance frequency. What is the resonance frequency if the capacitor value is doubled?
What are VR and VC if the emf frequency in FIGURE EX32.19 is 25 kHz?
An inductor is connected to a 15 kHz oscillator. The peak current is 65 mA when the rms voltage is 6.0 V. What is the value of the inductance L?
A series RLC circuit has a 200 kHz resonance frequency. What is the resonance frequency if the resistor value is doubled?
FIGURE EX32.24 shows voltage and current graphs for an inductor. What is the emf frequency f?