Voltage-Current Relationship in Inductors

In inductors, the voltage across the inductor is proportional to the rate of change of current through it. This relationship is described by the formula V = L (di/dt), where V is the voltage, L is the inductance, and di/dt is the rate of change of current. This means that a change in current will induce a voltage that opposes that change, a principle known as Lenz's Law.