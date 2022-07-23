Textbook Question
FIGURE EX32.24 shows voltage and current graphs for an inductor. What is the value of the inductance L?
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FIGURE EX32.24 shows voltage and current graphs for an inductor. What is the value of the inductance L?
What are VR and VC if the emf frequency in FIGURE EX32.19 is 25 kHz?
A high-pass RC filter is connected to an AC source with a peak voltage of 10.0 V. The peak capacitor voltage is 6.0 V. What is the peak resistor voltage?
An inductor is connected to a 15 kHz oscillator. The peak current is 65 mA when the rms voltage is 6.0 V. What is the value of the inductance L?
What are VR and VC if the emf frequency in FIGURE EX32.19 is 2.5 kHz?
FIGURE EX32.24 shows voltage and current graphs for an inductor. What is the emf frequency f?