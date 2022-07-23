A 1.0-cm-tall object is 10 cm in front of a converging lens that has a 30 cm focal length. Calculate the image position and height. Compare with your ray-tracing answers in part a.
A 1.0-cm-tall object is 60 cm in front of a diverging lens that has a −30 cm focal length. Use ray tracing to find the position and height of the image. To do this accurately, use a ruler or paper with a grid. Determine the image distance and image height by making measurements on your diagram.
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Key Concepts
Diverging Lens
Ray Tracing
Image Distance and Height
An object is 12 cm in front of a concave mirror with a focal length of 20 cm. Use ray tracing to locate the image. Is the image upright or inverted?
A 2.0-cm-tall object is 15 cm in front of a plano-convex polystyrene plastic lens that has a 13 cm radius of curvature. What are the (a) position and (b) height of the image?
An advanced computer sends information to its various parts via infrared light pulses traveling through silicon fibers. To acquire data from memory, the central processing unit sends a light-pulse request to the memory unit. The memory unit processes the request, then sends a data pulse back to the central processing unit. The memory unit takes 0.5 ns to process a request. If the information has to be obtained from memory in 2.0 ns, what is the maximum distance the memory unit can be from the central processing unit?
A laser beam in air is incident on a liquid at an angle of 53° with respect to the normal. The laser beam's angle in the liquid is 35°. What is the liquid's index of refraction?
A red ball is placed at point A in FIGURE P34.44. What are the (x, y) coordinates of each image?