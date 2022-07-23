Skip to main content
Ch 34: Ray Optics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 34: Ray OpticsProblem 34
Chapter 34, Problem 34

A laser beam in air is incident on a liquid at an angle of 53° with respect to the normal. The laser beam's angle in the liquid is 35°. What is the liquid's index of refraction?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the relevant physics principle: This problem involves Snell's Law, which relates the angles of incidence and refraction to the indices of refraction of two media. The formula is: n1sinθ1=n2sinθ2, where n1 and n2 are the indices of refraction of the first and second medium, and θ1 and θ2 are the angles of incidence and refraction, respectively.
Assign known values: The index of refraction of air is approximately n1=1.00. The angle of incidence is θ1=53°, and the angle of refraction in the liquid is θ2=35°. The goal is to find the liquid's index of refraction, n2.
Rearrange Snell's Law to solve for the unknown index of refraction: n2=n1sinθ1sinθ2.
Substitute the known values into the equation: n2=1.00sin53°sin35°.
Use a scientific calculator to compute the sine values for the angles and divide them to find n2. Ensure your calculator is in degree mode when calculating the sine of the angles.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Snell's Law

Snell's Law describes the relationship between the angles of incidence and refraction when a wave passes between two different media. It is mathematically expressed as n1 * sin(θ1) = n2 * sin(θ2), where n1 and n2 are the indices of refraction of the two media, and θ1 and θ2 are the angles of incidence and refraction, respectively. This law is fundamental in understanding how light behaves at the interface of different materials.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:59
Snell's Law

Index of Refraction

The index of refraction (n) is a dimensionless number that describes how fast light travels in a medium compared to its speed in a vacuum. It is defined as n = c/v, where c is the speed of light in a vacuum and v is the speed of light in the medium. A higher index indicates that light travels slower in that medium, which affects how light bends when entering or exiting the material.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:46
Index of Refraction

Angle of Incidence and Refraction

The angle of incidence is the angle between the incident ray and the normal line at the point of contact on the surface, while the angle of refraction is the angle between the refracted ray and the normal. These angles are crucial for applying Snell's Law to determine how light changes direction when transitioning between different media, such as air and liquid in this scenario.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:46
Index of Refraction
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 1.0-cm-tall object is 10 cm in front of a converging lens that has a 30 cm focal length. Calculate the image position and height. Compare with your ray-tracing answers in part a.

125
views
Textbook Question

An object is 12 cm in front of a concave mirror with a focal length of 20 cm. Use ray tracing to locate the image. Is the image upright or inverted?

239
views
Textbook Question

A 1.0-cm-tall object is 60 cm in front of a diverging lens that has a −30 cm focal length. Use ray tracing to find the position and height of the image. To do this accurately, use a ruler or paper with a grid. Determine the image distance and image height by making measurements on your diagram.

127
views
Textbook Question

A 2.0-cm-tall object is 15 cm in front of a plano-convex polystyrene plastic lens that has a 13 cm radius of curvature. What are the (a) position and (b) height of the image?

104
views
Textbook Question

A goldfish lives in a 50-cm-diameter spherical fish bowl. The fish sees a cat watching it. If the cat's face is 20 cm from the edge of the bowl, how far from the edge does the fish see it as being? (You can ignore the thin glass wall of the bowl.)

203
views
Textbook Question

A 1.0-cm-tall candle flame is 60 cm from a lens with a focal length of 20 cm. What are the distance and the height of the flame's image?

97
views