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Ch 34: Ray Optics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 34: Ray OpticsProblem 35
Chapter 34, Problem 35

A 2.0-cm-tall object is 15 cm in front of a plano-convex polystyrene plastic lens that has a 13 cm radius of curvature. What are the (a) position and (b) height of the image?

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1
Determine the focal length of the plano-convex lens using the lens maker's formula: f=1n11R, where n is the refractive index of polystyrene (approximately 1.59) and R is the radius of curvature (13 cm).
Use the thin lens equation to find the image position: 1f=1do+1di, where do is the object distance (15 cm), di is the image distance, and f is the focal length calculated in step 1.
Rearrange the thin lens equation to solve for the image distance di: di=11f1do.
Calculate the magnification of the image using the magnification formula: m=dido, where di is the image distance and do is the object distance.
Determine the height of the image using the magnification: hi=mho, where ho is the object height (2.0 cm) and m is the magnification calculated in step 4.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lens Formula

The lens formula relates the object distance (u), image distance (v), and focal length (f) of a lens. It is given by the equation 1/f = 1/v - 1/u. For a plano-convex lens, the focal length can be determined using the radius of curvature (R) with the formula f = R/2. Understanding this relationship is crucial for finding the position of the image.
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Magnification

Magnification (M) is the ratio of the height of the image (h') to the height of the object (h), expressed as M = h'/h = -v/u. It indicates how much larger or smaller the image is compared to the object. This concept is essential for determining the height of the image once the image distance is calculated.
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Sign Convention in Optics

In optics, a sign convention is used to determine the signs of distances and heights. Typically, distances measured in the direction of the incoming light are negative, while those in the opposite direction are positive. This convention helps in correctly applying the lens formula and calculating magnification, ensuring accurate results for image position and height.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 1.0-cm-tall object is 10 cm in front of a converging lens that has a 30 cm focal length. Calculate the image position and height. Compare with your ray-tracing answers in part a.

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Textbook Question

An object is 12 cm in front of a concave mirror with a focal length of 20 cm. Use ray tracing to locate the image. Is the image upright or inverted?

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Textbook Question

A 1.0-cm-tall object is 60 cm in front of a diverging lens that has a −30 cm focal length. Use ray tracing to find the position and height of the image. To do this accurately, use a ruler or paper with a grid. Determine the image distance and image height by making measurements on your diagram.

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Textbook Question

An advanced computer sends information to its various parts via infrared light pulses traveling through silicon fibers. To acquire data from memory, the central processing unit sends a light-pulse request to the memory unit. The memory unit processes the request, then sends a data pulse back to the central processing unit. The memory unit takes 0.5 ns to process a request. If the information has to be obtained from memory in 2.0 ns, what is the maximum distance the memory unit can be from the central processing unit?

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Textbook Question

A laser beam in air is incident on a liquid at an angle of 53° with respect to the normal. The laser beam's angle in the liquid is 35°. What is the liquid's index of refraction?

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Textbook Question

A 1.0-cm-tall candle flame is 60 cm from a lens with a focal length of 20 cm. What are the distance and the height of the flame's image?

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