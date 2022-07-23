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Ch 34: Ray Optics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 34: Ray OpticsProblem 66
Chapter 34, Problem 66

A 25-cm-long rod lies along the optical axis of a converging lens, perpendicular to the lens plane. The lens has a 30 cm focal length. The rod's real , along the optical axis on the other side of the lens, is also 25 cm long. What is the distance from the lens to the nearest end of the rod?

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Understand the problem: A rod is placed along the optical axis of a converging lens, and its real image is formed on the other side of the lens. The goal is to find the distance from the lens to the nearest end of the rod. This involves using the lens formula and understanding the geometry of the image formation.
Recall the lens formula: \( \frac{1}{f} = \frac{1}{d_o} + \frac{1}{d_i} \), where \( f \) is the focal length of the lens, \( d_o \) is the object distance (distance from the lens to the object), and \( d_i \) is the image distance (distance from the lens to the image).
Let the nearest end of the rod be at a distance \( d_{o1} \) from the lens. The farthest end of the rod will then be at a distance \( d_{o2} = d_{o1} + 25 \ \text{cm} \). The corresponding image distances for these ends will be \( d_{i1} \) and \( d_{i2} \), respectively.
Use the lens formula for the nearest end of the rod: \( \frac{1}{f} = \frac{1}{d_{o1}} + \frac{1}{d_{i1}} \). Rearrange to find \( d_{i1} \): \( d_{i1} = \frac{1}{\frac{1}{f} - \frac{1}{d_{o1}}} \).
For the farthest end of the rod, use the lens formula again: \( \frac{1}{f} = \frac{1}{d_{o2}} + \frac{1}{d_{i2}} \). Since the image length is given as 25 cm, the difference between \( d_{i2} \) and \( d_{i1} \) must equal 25 cm. Solve these equations simultaneously to find \( d_{o1} \), the distance from the lens to the nearest end of the rod.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lens Formula

The lens formula relates the object distance (u), image distance (v), and focal length (f) of a lens. It is given by the equation 1/f = 1/v - 1/u. This formula is essential for determining the position of the image formed by the lens based on the position of the object.
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Magnification

Magnification is the ratio of the height of the image to the height of the object, and it can also be expressed as the negative ratio of the image distance to the object distance (M = -v/u). Understanding magnification helps in analyzing how the size of the image relates to the size of the object, which is crucial in this problem.
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Real and Virtual Images

In optics, a real image is formed when light rays converge and can be projected onto a screen, while a virtual image occurs when light rays appear to diverge from a point. In this scenario, the rod's real image is formed on the opposite side of the lens, which is important for determining the distances involved.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

CALC A converging lens with focal length f creates a real image of an object. What is the minimum possible distance between the object and its image? Your answer will be a multiple of f.

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Textbook Question

BIO A dentist uses a curved mirror to view the back side of teeth in the upper jaw. Suppose she wants an upright image with a magnification of 1.5 when the mirror is 1.2 cm from a tooth. Should she use a convex or a concave mirror? What focal length should it have?

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Textbook Question

An old-fashioned slide projector needs to create a 98-cm-high of a 2.0-cm-tall slide. The screen is 300 cm from the slide. What focal length does the lens need? Assume that it is a thin lens.

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Textbook Question

A 2.0-cm-tall candle flame is 2.0 m from a wall. You happen to have a lens with a focal length of 32 cm. How many places can you put the lens to form a well-focused image of the candle flame on the wall? For each location, what are the height and orientation of the image?

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Textbook Question

A lightbulb is 3.0 m from a wall. What are the focal length and the position (measured from the bulb) of a lens that will form an on the wall that is twice the size of the lightbulb?

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Textbook Question

BIO A keratometer is an optical device used to measure the radius of curvature of the eye's cornea—its entrance surface. This measurement is especially important when fitting contact lenses, which must match the cornea's curvature. Most light incident on the eye is transmitted into the eye, but some light reflects from the cornea, which, due to its curvature, acts like a convex mirror. The keratometer places a small, illuminated ring of known diameter 7.5 cm in front of the eye. The optometrist, using an eyepiece, looks through the center of this ring and sees a small virtual image of the ring that appears to be behind the cornea. The optometrist uses a scale inside the eyepiece to measure the diameter of the image and calculate its magnification. Suppose the optometrist finds that the magnification for one patient is 0.049. What is the absolute value of the radius of curvature of her cornea?

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