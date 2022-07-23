A 25-cm-long rod lies along the optical axis of a converging lens, perpendicular to the lens plane. The lens has a 30 cm focal length. The rod's real , along the optical axis on the other side of the lens, is also 25 cm long. What is the distance from the lens to the nearest end of the rod?
CALC A converging lens with focal length f creates a real image of an object. What is the minimum possible distance between the object and its image? Your answer will be a multiple of f.
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Key Concepts
Converging Lens
Lens Formula
Real Image
An old-fashioned slide projector needs to create a 98-cm-high of a 2.0-cm-tall slide. The screen is 300 cm from the slide. What focal length does the lens need? Assume that it is a thin lens.
A plano-concave glass lens (flat on one side, concave on the other) creates an with magnification +0.40 of an object 75 cm from the lens. What is the radius of curvature of the lens's curved surface?
An object is 60 cm from a screen. What are the radii of a symmetric converging plastic lens (i.e., two equally curved surfaces) that will form an image on the screen twice the height of the object?
A lightbulb is 3.0 m from a wall. What are the focal length and the position (measured from the bulb) of a lens that will form an on the wall that is twice the size of the lightbulb?
CALC A wildlife photographer with a 200-mm-focal-length telephoto lens on his camera is taking a picture of a rhinoceros that is 100 m away. Suddenly, the rhino starts charging straight toward the photographer at a speed of 5.0 m/s. What is the speed, in μm/s, image of the of the rhinoceros? Is the image moving toward or away from the lens?