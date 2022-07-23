Skip to main content
Ch 34: Ray Optics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 34: Ray OpticsProblem 67a
Chapter 34, Problem 67a

An old-fashioned slide projector needs to create a 98-cm-high of a 2.0-cm-tall slide. The screen is 300 cm from the slide. What focal length does the lens need? Assume that it is a thin lens.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the given values. The height of the image (h') is 98 cm, the height of the object (h) is 2.0 cm, and the distance from the slide to the screen (image distance, d') is 300 cm. We need to find the focal length (f) of the lens.
Step 2: Use the magnification formula to relate the image height and object height: \( M = \frac{h'}{h} \). Substitute the given values: \( M = \frac{98}{2.0} \). This gives the magnification (M).
Step 3: Relate the magnification to the distances using the formula \( M = -\frac{d'}{d} \), where d is the object distance and d' is the image distance. Rearrange to solve for d: \( d = -\frac{d'}{M} \). Substitute the values for d' and M to find the object distance (d).
Step 4: Use the thin lens equation to relate the focal length, object distance, and image distance: \( \frac{1}{f} = \frac{1}{d} + \frac{1}{d'} \). Substitute the values for d and d' into this equation.
Step 5: Rearrange the thin lens equation to solve for the focal length (f): \( f = \frac{1}{\frac{1}{d} + \frac{1}{d'}} \). Simplify the expression to find the focal length.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Magnification

Magnification is the ratio of the height of the image to the height of the object. In this case, it can be calculated using the formula M = h_image / h_object, where h_image is the height of the projected image and h_object is the height of the slide. Understanding magnification is crucial for determining how much larger the image will appear on the screen compared to the original slide.
Recommended video:
09:03
Mirror Equation

Thin Lens Formula

The thin lens formula relates the object distance (d_o), image distance (d_i), and focal length (f) of a lens. It is expressed as 1/f = 1/d_o + 1/d_i. This formula is essential for calculating the focal length needed for the lens to project the image at the desired size and distance from the slide.
Recommended video:
07:58
Thin Lens Equation

Lens Maker's Equation

The lens maker's equation provides a relationship between the focal length of a lens and its curvature and refractive index. While not directly needed for this problem, understanding how lens shape and material affect focal length can provide deeper insights into lens design and performance, especially in practical applications like projectors.
Recommended video:
05:38
Lens Maker Equation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

CALC A converging lens with focal length f creates a real image of an object. What is the minimum possible distance between the object and its image? Your answer will be a multiple of f.

86
views
Textbook Question

A 25-cm-long rod lies along the optical axis of a converging lens, perpendicular to the lens plane. The lens has a 30 cm focal length. The rod's real , along the optical axis on the other side of the lens, is also 25 cm long. What is the distance from the lens to the nearest end of the rod?

1796
views
Textbook Question

A plano-concave glass lens (flat on one side, concave on the other) creates an with magnification +0.40 of an object 75 cm from the lens. What is the radius of curvature of the lens's curved surface?

74
views
Textbook Question

A 2.0-cm-tall candle flame is 2.0 m from a wall. You happen to have a lens with a focal length of 32 cm. How many places can you put the lens to form a well-focused image of the candle flame on the wall? For each location, what are the height and orientation of the image?

77
views
Textbook Question

A lightbulb is 3.0 m from a wall. What are the focal length and the position (measured from the bulb) of a lens that will form an on the wall that is twice the size of the lightbulb?

1584
views
Textbook Question

BIO A keratometer is an optical device used to measure the radius of curvature of the eye's cornea—its entrance surface. This measurement is especially important when fitting contact lenses, which must match the cornea's curvature. Most light incident on the eye is transmitted into the eye, but some light reflects from the cornea, which, due to its curvature, acts like a convex mirror. The keratometer places a small, illuminated ring of known diameter 7.5 cm in front of the eye. The optometrist, using an eyepiece, looks through the center of this ring and sees a small virtual image of the ring that appears to be behind the cornea. The optometrist uses a scale inside the eyepiece to measure the diameter of the image and calculate its magnification. Suppose the optometrist finds that the magnification for one patient is 0.049. What is the absolute value of the radius of curvature of her cornea?

80
views