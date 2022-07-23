Step 3: For the second refraction, the object distance is the thickness of the acrylic wall (18 cm) minus the apparent position of the fish inside the acrylic (from Step 1). Use the same refraction formula \( s' = \frac{s}{n} \), where \( s \) is the new object distance and \( n \) is the index of refraction of acrylic plastic, to calculate the apparent position of the fish as seen by the viewer outside the tank.