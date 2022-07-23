Lens Maker's Equation

The Lens Maker's Equation relates the focal length of a lens to the radii of curvature of its surfaces and the refractive index of the material. It is given by the formula: 1/f = (n - 1) * (1/R1 - 1/R2), where f is the focal length, n is the refractive index, and R1 and R2 are the radii of curvature of the lens surfaces. This equation is essential for calculating the focal length of lenses with different shapes.