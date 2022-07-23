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Ch 34: Ray Optics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 34: Ray OpticsProblem 22
Chapter 34, Problem 22

An object is 20 cm in front of a converging lens with a focal length of 10 cm. Use ray tracing to determine the location of the image. Is the upright or inverted?

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Start by understanding the problem: A converging lens has a focal length of 10 cm, and the object is placed 20 cm in front of the lens. We need to determine the image location and its orientation using ray tracing.
Draw a diagram of the lens system. Place the lens at the center, mark its focal points (10 cm on both sides of the lens), and position the object 20 cm to the left of the lens.
Trace the first ray: Draw a ray from the top of the object parallel to the principal axis. After passing through the lens, this ray will refract and pass through the focal point on the opposite side of the lens.
Trace the second ray: Draw a ray from the top of the object passing through the center of the lens. This ray will continue in a straight line without bending.
Find the intersection of the two rays on the other side of the lens. The point where the rays meet is the location of the image. Since the rays converge below the principal axis, the image is inverted.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Converging Lens

A converging lens, or convex lens, is thicker at the center than at the edges and bends light rays inward. It has a focal point where parallel rays of light converge after passing through the lens. The distance from the lens to this focal point is known as the focal length, which is crucial for determining image formation.
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Thin Lens Equation

Ray Tracing

Ray tracing is a graphical method used to determine the path of light rays as they pass through optical devices like lenses. By drawing at least two principal rays from the object through the lens, one can locate the image's position, size, and orientation. This technique helps visualize how the lens affects light and forms images.
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Ray Diagrams for Diverging Lenses

Image Characteristics

The characteristics of an image formed by a lens include its location, size, orientation, and nature (real or virtual). An image is considered upright if it maintains the same orientation as the object and inverted if it is flipped. The position of the image relative to the lens is determined by the object's distance and the lens's focal length.
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