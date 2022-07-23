A 1.0-cm-tall object is 10 cm in front of a converging lens that has a 30 cm focal length. Calculate the image position and height. Compare with your ray-tracing answers in part a.
Find the focal length of the glass lens in FIGURE EX34.28.
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Key Concepts
Focal Length
Lens Maker's Equation
Ray Diagrams
An object is 20 cm in front of a converging lens with a focal length of 10 cm. Use ray tracing to determine the location of the image. Is the upright or inverted?
Find the focal length of the plano-concave polystyrene plastic lens in FIGURE EX34.25.
A goldfish lives in a 50-cm-diameter spherical fish bowl. The fish sees a cat watching it. If the cat's face is 20 cm from the edge of the bowl, how far from the edge does the fish see it as being? (You can ignore the thin glass wall of the bowl.)
A giant ocean tank at an aquarium has acrylic plastic walls 18 cm thick. The index of refraction of acrylic plastic is 1.49. A fish is 220 cm from the inside wall. To a viewer on the outside, how far does the fish appear to be from the outside wall? Hint: The of the first refraction is the object for the second refraction.
A 1.0-cm-tall candle flame is 60 cm from a lens with a focal length of 20 cm. What are the distance and the height of the flame's image?