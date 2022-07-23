A 4.0-m-wide swimming pool is filled to the top. The bottom of the pool becomes completely shaded in the afternoon when the sun is 20° above the horizon. How deep is the pool?
A horizontal meter stick is centered at the bottom of a 3.0-m-deep, 3.0-m-wide pool of water. Suppose you place your eye just above the edge of the pool and look along the direction of the meter stick. What angle do you observe between the two ends of the meter stick if the pool is (a) empty and (b) completely filled with water?
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Key Concepts
Refraction of Light
Snell's Law
Visual Angle
Shown from above in FIGURE P34.54 is one corner of a rectangular box filled with water. A laser beam starts 10 cm from side A of the container and enters the water at position x. You can ignore the thin walls of the container. If x = 15 cm, does the laser beam refract back into the air through side B or reflect from side B back into the water? Determine the angle of refraction or reflection.
The place you get your hair cut has two nearly parallel mirrors 5.0 m apart. As you sit in the chair, your head is 2.0 m from the nearer mirror. Looking toward this mirror, you first see your face and then, farther away, the back of your head. (The mirrors need to be slightly nonparallel for you to be able to see the back of your head, but you can treat them as parallel in this problem.) How far away does the back of your head appear to be? Neglect the thickness of your head.
A light ray in air is incident on a transparent material whose index of refraction is n. Find an expression for the (non-zero) angle of incidence whose angle of refraction is half the angle of incidence.
The 80-cm-tall, 65-cm-wide tank shown in FIGURE P34.48 is completely filled with water. The tank has marks every 10 cm along one wall, and the 0 cm mark is barely submerged. As you stand beside the opposite wall, your eye is level with the top of the water. Can you see the marks from the top of the tank (the 0 cm mark) going down, or from the bottom of the tank (the 80 cm mark) coming up? Explain.
An astronaut is exploring an unknown planet when she accidentally drops an oxygen canister into a 1.50-m-deep pool filled with an unknown liquid. Although she dropped the canister 21 cm from the edge, it appears to be 31 cm away when she peers in from the edge. What is the liquid's index of refraction? Assume that the planet's atmosphere is similar to earth's.