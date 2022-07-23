Step 4: Use trigonometry to relate the width of the pool and the depth. The refracted light forms a right triangle where the width of the pool is the base, the depth of the pool is the height, and the angle of refraction is the angle between the base and the hypotenuse. Use the tangent function: tan ⁢ θ 2 = depth width . Rearrange to solve for depth: depth = width ⁢ tan ⁢ θ 2 . Substitute the width of the pool (4.0 m) and the calculated angle of refraction.