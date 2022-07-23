A 4.0-m-wide swimming pool is filled to the top. The bottom of the pool becomes completely shaded in the afternoon when the sun is 20° above the horizon. How deep is the pool?
A light ray in air is incident on a transparent material whose index of refraction is n. Find an expression for the (non-zero) angle of incidence whose angle of refraction is half the angle of incidence.
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Key Concepts
Snell's Law
Index of Refraction
Angle Relationships
An advanced computer sends information to its various parts via infrared light pulses traveling through silicon fibers. To acquire data from memory, the central processing unit sends a light-pulse request to the memory unit. The memory unit processes the request, then sends a data pulse back to the central processing unit. The memory unit takes 0.5 ns to process a request. If the information has to be obtained from memory in 2.0 ns, what is the maximum distance the memory unit can be from the central processing unit?
The place you get your hair cut has two nearly parallel mirrors 5.0 m apart. As you sit in the chair, your head is 2.0 m from the nearer mirror. Looking toward this mirror, you first see your face and then, farther away, the back of your head. (The mirrors need to be slightly nonparallel for you to be able to see the back of your head, but you can treat them as parallel in this problem.) How far away does the back of your head appear to be? Neglect the thickness of your head.
The 80-cm-tall, 65-cm-wide tank shown in FIGURE P34.48 is completely filled with water. The tank has marks every 10 cm along one wall, and the 0 cm mark is barely submerged. As you stand beside the opposite wall, your eye is level with the top of the water. Can you see the marks from the top of the tank (the 0 cm mark) going down, or from the bottom of the tank (the 80 cm mark) coming up? Explain.
A horizontal meter stick is centered at the bottom of a 3.0-m-deep, 3.0-m-wide pool of water. Suppose you place your eye just above the edge of the pool and look along the direction of the meter stick. What angle do you observe between the two ends of the meter stick if the pool is (a) empty and (b) completely filled with water?
A red ball is placed at point A in FIGURE P34.44. What are the (x, y) coordinates of each image?