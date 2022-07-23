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Ch 34: Ray Optics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 34: Ray OpticsProblem 71
Chapter 34, Problem 71

An object is 60 cm from a screen. What are the radii of a symmetric converging plastic lens (i.e., two equally curved surfaces) that will form an image on the screen twice the height of the object?

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Determine the focal length of the lens using the magnification formula. Since the image is twice the height of the object, the magnification \( M \) is \( M = -2 \) (negative because the image is inverted). Use the relationship \( M = -\frac{d_i}{d_o} \), where \( d_i \) is the image distance and \( d_o \) is the object distance. Solve for \( d_i \).
Use the lens equation \( \frac{1}{f} = \frac{1}{d_o} + \frac{1}{d_i} \) to calculate the focal length \( f \). Substitute \( d_o = 60 \, \text{cm} \) and the value of \( d_i \) obtained from the previous step.
Apply the lensmaker's equation for a symmetric lens: \( \frac{1}{f} = (n - 1) \left( \frac{2}{R} \right) \), where \( n \) is the refractive index of the plastic, \( R \) is the radius of curvature of each surface, and \( f \) is the focal length. Rearrange the equation to solve for \( R \).
Substitute the known values into the lensmaker's equation. Use the refractive index of the plastic (typically around \( n = 1.5 \), unless otherwise specified) and the focal length \( f \) calculated earlier to find \( R \).
Verify the solution by checking that the calculated radius of curvature \( R \) satisfies the lensmaker's equation and produces the desired magnification and image distance.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lens Formula

The lens formula relates the object distance (u), image distance (v), and focal length (f) of a lens. It is given by the equation 1/f = 1/v - 1/u. Understanding this formula is crucial for determining the focal length needed to form an image at a specific distance.
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Magnification

Magnification is the ratio of the height of the image (h') to the height of the object (h), expressed as h'/h = v/u. In this case, the problem states that the image height is twice that of the object, indicating a magnification of 2. This relationship helps in calculating the necessary distances for the lens.
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Radius of Curvature

The radius of curvature (R) of a lens is the radius of the sphere from which the lens is made. For a symmetric converging lens, the focal length (f) is related to the radii of curvature by the lensmaker's equation: 1/f = (n - 1)(1/R1 - 1/R2). Since the lens is symmetric, R1 = R2, simplifying the calculations for the required lens shape.
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Textbook Question

CALC A converging lens with focal length f creates a real image of an object. What is the minimum possible distance between the object and its image? Your answer will be a multiple of f.

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Textbook Question

A plano-concave glass lens (flat on one side, concave on the other) creates an with magnification +0.40 of an object 75 cm from the lens. What is the radius of curvature of the lens's curved surface?

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Textbook Question

Some electro-optic materials can change their index of refraction in response to an applied voltage. Suppose a plano-convex lens (flat on one side, a 15.0 cm radius of curvature on the other), made from a material whose normal index of refraction is 1.500, is creating an image of an object that is 50.0 cm from the lens. By how much would the index of refraction need to be increased to move the image 5.0 cm closer to the lens?

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A lightbulb is 3.0 m from a wall. What are the focal length and the position (measured from the bulb) of a lens that will form an on the wall that is twice the size of the lightbulb?

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A 2.0-cm-tall object is placed in front of a mirror. A 1.0-cm-tall upright image is formed behind the mirror, 150 cm from the object. What is the focal length of the mirror?

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