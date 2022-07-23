Some electro-optic materials can change their index of refraction in response to an applied voltage. Suppose a plano-convex lens (flat on one side, a 15.0 cm radius of curvature on the other), made from a material whose normal index of refraction is 1.500, is creating an image of an object that is 50.0 cm from the lens. By how much would the index of refraction need to be increased to move the image 5.0 cm closer to the lens?