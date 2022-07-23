The mirror in FIGURE CP34.79 is covered with a piece of glass whose thickness at the center equals the mirror's radius of curvature. A point source of light is outside the glass. How far from the mirror is the image of this source?
Some electro-optic materials can change their index of refraction in response to an applied voltage. Suppose a plano-convex lens (flat on one side, a 15.0 cm radius of curvature on the other), made from a material whose normal index of refraction is 1.500, is creating an image of an object that is 50.0 cm from the lens. By how much would the index of refraction need to be increased to move the image 5.0 cm closer to the lens?
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Key Concepts
Index of Refraction
Lens Formula
Electro-Optic Effect
A plano-concave glass lens (flat on one side, concave on the other) creates an with magnification +0.40 of an object 75 cm from the lens. What is the radius of curvature of the lens's curved surface?
An object is 60 cm from a screen. What are the radii of a symmetric converging plastic lens (i.e., two equally curved surfaces) that will form an image on the screen twice the height of the object?
A 2.0-cm-tall object is placed in front of a mirror. A 1.0-cm-tall upright image is formed behind the mirror, 150 cm from the object. What is the focal length of the mirror?
CALC A wildlife photographer with a 200-mm-focal-length telephoto lens on his camera is taking a picture of a rhinoceros that is 100 m away. Suddenly, the rhino starts charging straight toward the photographer at a speed of 5.0 m/s. What is the speed, in μm/s, image of the of the rhinoceros? Is the image moving toward or away from the lens?
Consider a lens having index of refraction n₂ and surfaces with radii R₁ and R₂. The lens is immersed in a fluid that has index of refraction n₁. A symmetric converging glass lens (i.e., two equally curved surfaces) has two surfaces with radii of 40 cm. Find the focal length of this lens in air and the focal length of this lens in water.