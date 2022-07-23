What is the focal length of a second lens that could be placed in contact with the first lens to provide an overall power of 30 D?
Ramon has contact lenses with the prescription +2.0 D. What eye condition does Ramon have?
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Key Concepts
Diopters
Hyperopia
Lens Prescription
A camera’s close-up lens is aimed at a butterfly 200 mm in front of the lens, creating a focused on the detector 50 mm behind the lens. A proper exposure requires an f-number of F8.0. What is the correct diameter of the lens aperture?
What is the f-number of a relaxed eye with the pupil fully dilated to 8.0 mm? Model the eye as a single lens 2.4 cm in front of the retina.
A microscope has a 160 mm tube length. What focal-length objective will give total magnification ≈ 500x when used with an eyepiece having a focal length of 5.0 cm?
A magnifier has a magnification of 5x. How far from the lens should an object be held so that its is seen at the near-point distance of 25 cm? Assume that your eye is immediately behind the lens.
A camera takes a properly exposed photo at F5.6 and 1/125 s. What shutter speed should be used if the lens is changed to F4.0?