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Ch 35: Optical Instruments
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 35: Optical InstrumentsProblem 12a
Chapter 35, Problem 12a

Ramon has contact lenses with the prescription +2.0 D. What eye condition does Ramon have?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the unit 'D' stands for diopters, which is a measure of the optical power of a lens. A positive diopter value indicates a converging lens, which is used to correct farsightedness (hyperopia).
Recall that hyperopia is a condition where a person has difficulty focusing on nearby objects because the image is formed behind the retina. This happens when the eyeball is too short or the cornea has insufficient curvature.
Conclude that since Ramon’s prescription is +2.0 D, he has hyperopia (farsightedness). The lenses help to converge light rays so that the image is focused correctly on the retina.
Note that the +2.0 D lenses are designed to adjust the focal point of incoming light, effectively compensating for the eye's inability to focus on close objects.
Summarize that Ramon’s condition is hyperopia, and the +2.0 D lenses are prescribed to correct this by bringing the focal point forward onto the retina.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diopters

Diopters (D) are the units used to measure the optical power of lenses. A positive diopter value indicates a converging lens, which is used to correct hyperopia (farsightedness). The higher the diopter value, the stronger the lens needed to focus light correctly onto the retina.

Hyperopia

Hyperopia, or farsightedness, is a common vision condition where distant objects can be seen more clearly than close ones. This occurs when the eyeball is too short or the cornea has too little curvature, causing light to focus behind the retina. Positive lenses, like those with a prescription of +2.0 D, help to converge light rays before they enter the eye, improving focus on nearby objects.

Lens Prescription

A lens prescription specifies the optical power needed to correct a person's vision. It includes measurements for sphere (indicating the degree of nearsightedness or farsightedness), cylinder (for astigmatism), and axis (the orientation of astigmatism correction). In Ramon's case, the +2.0 D indicates he requires a converging lens to correct his hyperopia.
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