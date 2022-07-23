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Ch 35: Optical Instruments
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 35: Optical InstrumentsProblem 13
Chapter 35, Problem 13

What is the f-number of a relaxed eye with the pupil fully dilated to 8.0 mm? Model the eye as a single lens 2.4 cm in front of the retina.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the concept of the f-number. The f-number (or focal ratio) is defined as the ratio of the focal length of a lens to the diameter of its aperture. Mathematically, it is expressed as: f-number=fD, where f is the focal length and D is the aperture diameter.
Step 2: Identify the given values in the problem. The diameter of the pupil (aperture) is given as 8.0 mm, which can be converted to centimeters: 0.8 cm. The distance from the lens to the retina is given as 2.4 cm, which represents the focal length of the eye.
Step 3: Substitute the values into the f-number formula. Using f=2.4 cm and D=0.8 cm, the formula becomes: f-number=2.40.8.
Step 4: Simplify the fraction to determine the f-number. Divide the focal length by the aperture diameter to find the ratio.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The f-number represents how much light the eye can gather when the pupil is fully dilated. A smaller f-number indicates a larger aperture and more light-gathering ability.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

F-number (focal ratio)

The f-number, or focal ratio, is a dimensionless number that describes the aperture size of a lens relative to its focal length. It is calculated by dividing the focal length of the lens by the diameter of the entrance pupil. A lower f-number indicates a larger aperture, allowing more light to enter, which is crucial for understanding how the eye focuses light onto the retina.
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Pupil diameter

The pupil diameter refers to the size of the opening in the iris that allows light to enter the eye. In this context, a fully dilated pupil of 8.0 mm serves as the entrance pupil for calculating the f-number. The size of the pupil can significantly affect the amount of light that reaches the retina and influences the eye's ability to focus in different lighting conditions.
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Lens model of the eye

Modeling the eye as a single lens simplifies the complex optical system of the eye into a basic lens formula. In this model, the distance from the lens to the retina (2.4 cm) represents the effective focal length. This approach allows for the application of lens equations to determine how the eye focuses light, which is essential for calculating the f-number in this scenario.
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