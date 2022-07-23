A 20x telescope has a 12-cm-diameter objective lens. What minimum diameter must the eyepiece lens have to collect all the light rays from an on-axis distant source?
A microscope has a 160 mm tube length. What focal-length objective will give total magnification ≈ 500x when used with an eyepiece having a focal length of 5.0 cm?
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Key Concepts
Total Magnification
Focal Length
Lens Formula
A sheet of glass has nred = 1.52 and nviolet = 1.55. A narrow beam of white light is incident on the glass at 30°. What is the angular spread of the light inside the glass?
What is the f-number of a relaxed eye with the pupil fully dilated to 8.0 mm? Model the eye as a single lens 2.4 cm in front of the retina.
Ramon has contact lenses with the prescription +2.0 D. What eye condition does Ramon have?
A hydrogen discharge lamp emits light with two prominent wavelengths: 656 nm (red) and 486 nm (blue). The light enters a flint-glass prism perpendicular to one face and then refracts through the hypotenuse back into the air. The angle between these two faces is 35°. What is the angle (in degrees) between the red and blue light as it leaves the prism?
A magnifier has a magnification of 5x. How far from the lens should an object be held so that its is seen at the near-point distance of 25 cm? Assume that your eye is immediately behind the lens.