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Ch 36: Special Relativity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 36: Special RelativityProblem 13a
Chapter 36, Problem 13a

An astronaut travels to a star system 4.5 ly away at a speed of 0.90c. Assume that the time needed to accelerate and decelerate is negligible. How long does the journey take according to Mission Control on earth?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Identify the given values in the problem. The distance to the star system is 4.5 light-years (ly), and the speed of the astronaut is 0.90c, where c is the speed of light (approximately 3.00 × 10⁸ m/s).
Step 2: Recall the formula for time, which is derived from the relationship between distance, speed, and time: t=dv, where t is the time, d is the distance, and v is the velocity.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. The distance d is 4.5 ly, and the velocity v is 0.90c. The formula becomes: t=4.50.90 (in light-years per year).
Step 4: Simplify the fraction to determine the time t in years. Note that the units of light-years and years are consistent, so no unit conversion is necessary.
Step 5: Conclude that the time calculated represents the duration of the journey as observed by Mission Control on Earth, since the calculation is based on the distance and speed in the Earth reference frame.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Light-Year (ly)

A light-year is a unit of distance that represents how far light travels in one year. Since light moves at approximately 299,792 kilometers per second, one light-year is about 9.46 trillion kilometers. This concept is crucial for understanding astronomical distances and helps quantify the vastness of space, such as the 4.5 light-years to the star system in the question.
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Relativistic Speed

Relativistic speed refers to velocities that are a significant fraction of the speed of light (denoted as 'c'). At these speeds, the effects of Einstein's theory of relativity become significant, particularly time dilation and length contraction. In this scenario, the astronaut's speed of 0.90c means that relativistic effects must be considered when calculating the journey's duration from different reference frames.
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Time Dilation

Time dilation is a phenomenon predicted by Einstein's theory of relativity, where time passes at different rates for observers in different frames of reference. For an observer moving at a relativistic speed, time appears to pass more slowly compared to an observer at rest. This concept is essential for understanding how the journey duration is perceived by Mission Control on Earth versus the astronaut traveling at 0.90c.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A cosmic ray travels 60 km through the earth's atmosphere in 400 μs, as measured by experimenters on the ground. How long does the journey take according to the cosmic ray?

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Your job is to synchronize the clocks in a reference frame. You are going to do so by flashing a light at the origin at t = 0 s. To what time should the clock at (x, y, z) = (30 m, 40 m, 0 m) be preset?

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A baseball pitcher can throw a ball with a speed of 40 m/s. He is in the back of a pickup truck that is driving away from you. He throws the ball in your direction, and it floats toward you at a lazy 10 m/s. What is the speed of the truck?

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Bjorn is standing at x = 600 m. Firecracker 1 explodes at the origin and firecracker 2 explodes at x = 900 m. The flashes from both explosions reach Bjorn's eye at t = 3.0 μs. At what time did each firecracker explode?

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You fly 5000 km across the United States on an airliner at 250 m/s. You return two days later at the same speed. By how much? Hint: Use the binomial approximation.

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