Photon Energy

The energy of a photon is determined by its wavelength, given by the equation E = hc/λ, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant (6.626 x 10^-34 J·s), c is the speed of light (3 x 10^8 m/s), and λ is the wavelength in meters. For visible light at 600 nm, this relationship allows us to calculate the energy of each photon emitted by the lightbulb.