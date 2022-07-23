What is the wavelength, in nm, of a photon with energy (a) 0.30 eV, (b) 3.0 eV, and (c) 30 eV? For each, is this wavelength visible, ultraviolet, or infrared light?
A photoelectric-effect experiment finds a stopping potential of 1.56 V when light of 200 nm is used to illuminate the cathode. From what metal is the cathode made?
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Key Concepts
Photoelectric Effect
Stopping Potential
Work Function
Photoelectrons are observed when a metal is illuminated by light with a wavelength less than 388 nm. What is the metal's work function?
What is the energy, in keV, of 75 keV x-ray photons that are backscattered (i.e., scattered directly back toward the source) by the electrons in a target?
Electrons in a photoelectric-effect experiment emerge from an aluminum surface with a maximum kinetic energy of 1.30 eV. What is the wavelength of the light?
A 100 W incandescent lightbulb emits about 5 W of visible light. (The other 95 W are emitted as infrared radiation or lost as heat to the surroundings.) The average wavelength of the visible light is about 600 nm, so make the simplifying assumption that all the light has this wavelength. How many visible-light photons does the bulb emit per second?