Step 1: Recall the relationship between the energy of a photon and its wavelength. The energy of a photon is given by the equation: E = hc λ , where E is the energy of the photon, h is Planck's constant ( 4.1357 × 10 ⁻ 15 eV·s), c is the speed of light ( 3.00 × 10 ⁸ m/s), and λ is the wavelength in meters.