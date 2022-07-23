Skip to main content
Ch 38: Quantization
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 38: QuantizationProblem 8
Chapter 38, Problem 8

What is the wavelength, in nm, of a photon with energy (a) 0.30 eV, (b) 3.0 eV, and (c) 30 eV? For each, is this wavelength visible, ultraviolet, or infrared light?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the relationship between the energy of a photon and its wavelength. The energy of a photon is given by the equation: E=hcλ, where E is the energy of the photon, h is Planck's constant (4.1357×1015 eV·s), c is the speed of light (3.00×10 m/s), and λ is the wavelength in meters.
Step 2: Rearrange the formula to solve for wavelength λ: λ=hcE. Substitute the known values of h and c into the equation.
Step 3: Convert the energy values from eV to joules if necessary, using the conversion factor 1 eV=1.602×1019 J. For example, for part (a), 0.30 eV=0.30×1.602×1019 J.
Step 4: Calculate the wavelength λ for each energy value by substituting the energy (in joules) into the formula λ=hcE. Ensure the result is in meters, then convert to nanometers by multiplying by 10.
Step 5: Compare the calculated wavelengths to the ranges of visible light (approximately 400–700 nm), ultraviolet light (less than 400 nm), and infrared light (greater than 700 nm) to determine the type of light for each case.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Photon Energy and Wavelength Relationship

The energy of a photon is inversely related to its wavelength, described by the equation E = hc/λ, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. This relationship indicates that higher energy photons have shorter wavelengths, while lower energy photons have longer wavelengths.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:43
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential

Electromagnetic Spectrum

The electromagnetic spectrum encompasses all types of electromagnetic radiation, categorized by wavelength. Visible light ranges from approximately 400 nm (violet) to 700 nm (red), while ultraviolet light has shorter wavelengths (10 nm to 400 nm) and infrared light has longer wavelengths (700 nm to 1 mm). Understanding this spectrum is crucial for classifying the type of light based on its wavelength.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:06
The Electromagnetic Spectrum

Energy Units and Conversion

Energy is often measured in electronvolts (eV) in the context of photons. To find the wavelength in nanometers (nm), one must convert the energy from eV to joules and then apply the photon energy-wavelength relationship. This conversion is essential for accurately determining the wavelength corresponding to a given energy value.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:46
Unit Conversions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Photoelectrons are observed when a metal is illuminated by light with a wavelength less than 388 nm. What is the metal's work function?

727
views
Textbook Question

A photoelectric-effect experiment finds a stopping potential of 1.56 V when light of 200 nm is used to illuminate the cathode. From what metal is the cathode made?

72
views
Textbook Question

What is the energy, in keV, of 75 keV x-ray photons that are backscattered (i.e., scattered directly back toward the source) by the electrons in a target?

83
views
Textbook Question

Electrons in a photoelectric-effect experiment emerge from an aluminum surface with a maximum kinetic energy of 1.30 eV. What is the wavelength of the light?

100
views
Textbook Question

A 100 W incandescent lightbulb emits about 5 W of visible light. (The other 95 W are emitted as infrared radiation or lost as heat to the surroundings.) The average wavelength of the visible light is about 600 nm, so make the simplifying assumption that all the light has this wavelength. How many visible-light photons does the bulb emit per second?

87
views
Textbook Question

55 keV x-ray photons are incident on a target. At what scattering angle do the scattered photons have an energy of 50 keV?

58
views