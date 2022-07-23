Potassium and gold cathodes are used in a photoelectric-effect experiment. For each cathode, find: The threshold frequency.
BIO The wavelengths of light emitted by a firefly span the visible spectrum but have maximum intensity near 550 nm. A typical flash lasts for 100 ms and has a power output of 1.2 mW. How many photons does a firefly emit in one flash if we assume that all light is emitted at the peak intensity wavelength of 550 nm?
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Key Concepts
Photon Energy
Power and Energy Relationship
Photon Emission Calculation
What quantum number of the hydrogen atom comes closest to giving a 100-nm-diameter electron orbit?
The graph in FIGURE P38.42 was measured in a photoelectric-effect experiment. What is the work function (in eV) of the cathode?
Potassium and gold cathodes are used in a photoelectric-effect experiment. For each cathode, find: The stopping potential if the wavelength is 220 nm.
A ruby laser emits an intense pulse of light that lasts a mere 10 ns. The light has a wavelength of 690 nm, and each pulse has an energy of 500 mJ. What is the rate of photon emission, in photons per second, during the 10 ns that the laser is 'on'?
Find the radius of the electron’s orbit, the electron’s speed, and the energy of the atom for the first three stationary states of He+.