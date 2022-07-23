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Ch 38: Quantization
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 38: QuantizationProblem 38
Chapter 38, Problem 38

BIO The wavelengths of light emitted by a firefly span the visible spectrum but have maximum intensity near 550 nm. A typical flash lasts for 100 ms and has a power output of 1.2 mW. How many photons does a firefly emit in one flash if we assume that all light is emitted at the peak intensity wavelength of 550 nm?

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1
Step 1: Calculate the energy of a single photon using the formula \( E = \frac{hc}{\lambda} \), where \( h \) is Planck's constant (\( 6.626 \times 10^{-34} \ \text{J·s} \)), \( c \) is the speed of light (\( 3.00 \times 10^8 \ \text{m/s} \)), and \( \lambda \) is the wavelength of the light (550 nm, which must be converted to meters: \( 550 \ \text{nm} = 550 \times 10^{-9} \ \text{m} \)).
Step 2: Calculate the total energy emitted by the firefly during one flash using the formula \( E_{\text{total}} = P \cdot t \), where \( P \) is the power output (1.2 mW, which must be converted to watts: \( 1.2 \ \text{mW} = 1.2 \times 10^{-3} \ \text{W} \)) and \( t \) is the duration of the flash (100 ms, which must be converted to seconds: \( 100 \ \text{ms} = 0.1 \ \text{s} \)).
Step 3: Determine the number of photons emitted by dividing the total energy emitted by the energy of a single photon using the formula \( N = \frac{E_{\text{total}}}{E} \), where \( E \) is the energy of a single photon (calculated in Step 1) and \( E_{\text{total}} \) is the total energy emitted (calculated in Step 2).
Step 4: Ensure all units are consistent throughout the calculations. For example, energy should be in joules, time in seconds, and wavelength in meters. This ensures the calculations are dimensionally correct.
Step 5: Perform the division from Step 3 to find the number of photons emitted. This will give the final result in terms of the number of photons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Photon Energy

The energy of a photon is determined by its wavelength, given by the equation E = hc/λ, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. For light at 550 nm, this relationship allows us to calculate the energy of each photon emitted by the firefly during its flash.
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Power and Energy Relationship

Power is defined as the rate at which energy is emitted or transferred, expressed in watts (W). In this context, the firefly's power output of 1.2 mW indicates how much energy is emitted per second. To find the total energy emitted in a flash lasting 100 ms, we can use the formula Energy = Power × Time.
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Photon Emission Calculation

To determine the number of photons emitted in one flash, we divide the total energy emitted by the energy of a single photon. This calculation involves first finding the total energy using the power and duration of the flash, and then using the photon energy calculated from the wavelength to find the total number of photons emitted.
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