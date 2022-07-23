What is the radius of a hydrogen atom whose electron moves at 7.3×105 m/s?
What quantum number of the hydrogen atom comes closest to giving a 100-nm-diameter electron orbit?
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Key Concepts
Quantum Numbers
Bohr Model of the Hydrogen Atom
Electron Orbit Diameter
The allowed energies of a simple atom are 0.00 eV, 4.00 eV, and 6.00 eV. What wavelengths appear in the atom’s emission spectrum?
A ruby laser emits an intense pulse of light that lasts a mere 10 ns. The light has a wavelength of 690 nm, and each pulse has an energy of 500 mJ. What is the rate of photon emission, in photons per second, during the 10 ns that the laser is 'on'?
Find the radius of the electron’s orbit, the electron’s speed, and the energy of the atom for the first three stationary states of He+.
BIO The wavelengths of light emitted by a firefly span the visible spectrum but have maximum intensity near 550 nm. A typical flash lasts for 100 ms and has a power output of 1.2 mW. How many photons does a firefly emit in one flash if we assume that all light is emitted at the peak intensity wavelength of 550 nm?
The allowed energies of a simple atom are 0.00 eV, 4.00 eV, and 6.00 eV. What wavelengths appear in the atom’s absorption spectrum?