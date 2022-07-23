Skip to main content
Ch 38: Quantization
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 38: QuantizationProblem 41d
Chapter 38, Problem 41d

Potassium and gold cathodes are used in a photoelectric-effect experiment. For each cathode, find: The stopping potential if the wavelength is 220 nm.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the photoelectric equation: \( eV_s = h \nu - \phi \), where \( e \) is the charge of an electron, \( V_s \) is the stopping potential, \( h \) is Planck's constant, \( \nu \) is the frequency of the incident light, and \( \phi \) is the work function of the material.
Step 2: Convert the given wavelength (220 nm) into frequency using the relationship \( \nu = \frac{c}{\lambda} \), where \( c \) is the speed of light and \( \lambda \) is the wavelength. Ensure the wavelength is converted to meters before substitution.
Step 3: Look up the work functions (\( \phi \)) for potassium and gold. These values are material-specific and typically given in electron volts (eV). Convert them to joules if necessary using \( 1 \text{ eV} = 1.602 \times 10^{-19} \text{ J} \).
Step 4: Substitute the calculated frequency (\( \nu \)) and the work function (\( \phi \)) for each material into the photoelectric equation. Solve for the stopping potential \( V_s \) using \( V_s = \frac{h \nu - \phi}{e} \).
Step 5: Ensure the units are consistent throughout the calculation. The stopping potential \( V_s \) will be in volts (V). Perform the calculation separately for potassium and gold to find their respective stopping potentials.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Photoelectric Effect

The photoelectric effect is the phenomenon where electrons are emitted from a material when it absorbs light or electromagnetic radiation. This effect demonstrates the particle nature of light, as photons must have sufficient energy to overcome the work function of the material to release electrons. The energy of the incoming photons is inversely related to their wavelength, which is crucial for calculating the stopping potential.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:40
The Doppler Effect

Stopping Potential

Stopping potential is the minimum voltage needed to stop the most energetic photoelectrons emitted from a cathode in a photoelectric experiment. It is directly related to the kinetic energy of the emitted electrons, which can be calculated using the equation E_k = eV_s, where E_k is the kinetic energy, e is the charge of the electron, and V_s is the stopping potential. This concept is essential for determining how much energy is required to halt the emitted electrons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:12
Distance to Stop a Point Charge

Wavelength and Energy Relationship

The relationship between wavelength and energy is described by the equation E = hc/λ, where E is the energy of a photon, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. Shorter wavelengths correspond to higher energy photons, which is critical in the context of the photoelectric effect, as the energy of the incident light must exceed the work function of the material to liberate electrons. This relationship is fundamental for calculating the stopping potential based on the given wavelength.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:43
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Potassium and gold cathodes are used in a photoelectric-effect experiment. For each cathode, find: The threshold frequency.

624
views
Textbook Question

The graph in FIGURE P38.42 was measured in a photoelectric-effect experiment. What is the work function (in eV) of the cathode?

91
views
Textbook Question

The cosmic microwave background radiation is light left over from the Big Bang that has been Doppler-shifted to microwave frequencies by the expansion of the universe. It now fills the universe with 450 photons/cm3 at an average frequency of 160 GHz. How much energy from the cosmic microwave background, in MeV, fills a small apartment that has 95 m2 of floor space and 2.5-m-high ceilings?

53
views
Textbook Question

A ruby laser emits an intense pulse of light that lasts a mere 10 ns. The light has a wavelength of 690 nm, and each pulse has an energy of 500 mJ. What is the rate of photon emission, in photons per second, during the 10 ns that the laser is 'on'?

74
views
Textbook Question

A 75 kW radio transmitter emits 550 kHz radio waves uniformly in all directions. At what rate do photons strike a 1.5-m-tall, 3.0-mm-diameter antenna that is 15 km away?

132
views
Textbook Question

BIO The wavelengths of light emitted by a firefly span the visible spectrum but have maximum intensity near 550 nm. A typical flash lasts for 100 ms and has a power output of 1.2 mW. How many photons does a firefly emit in one flash if we assume that all light is emitted at the peak intensity wavelength of 550 nm?

643
views