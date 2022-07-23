Wavelength and Energy Relationship

The relationship between wavelength and energy is described by the equation E = hc/λ, where E is the energy of a photon, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. Shorter wavelengths correspond to higher energy photons, which is critical in the context of the photoelectric effect, as the energy of the incident light must exceed the work function of the material to liberate electrons. This relationship is fundamental for calculating the stopping potential based on the given wavelength.