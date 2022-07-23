Photon Energy

The energy of a single photon can be calculated using the equation E = hc/λ, where E is the energy, h is Planck's constant (6.626 x 10^-34 J·s), c is the speed of light (3 x 10^8 m/s), and λ is the wavelength in meters. For a ruby laser emitting light at 690 nm, this formula allows us to determine the energy of each photon emitted during the laser pulse.