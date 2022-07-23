What is the radius of a hydrogen atom whose electron moves at 7.3×105 m/s?
Find the radius of the electron’s orbit, the electron’s speed, and the energy of the atom for the first three stationary states of He+.
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Key Concepts
Bohr Model of the Atom
Quantization of Energy Levels
Centripetal Force and Electron Speed
Potassium and gold cathodes are used in a photoelectric-effect experiment. For each cathode, find: The threshold frequency.
What quantum number of the hydrogen atom comes closest to giving a 100-nm-diameter electron orbit?
A ruby laser emits an intense pulse of light that lasts a mere 10 ns. The light has a wavelength of 690 nm, and each pulse has an energy of 500 mJ. What is the rate of photon emission, in photons per second, during the 10 ns that the laser is 'on'?
BIO The wavelengths of light emitted by a firefly span the visible spectrum but have maximum intensity near 550 nm. A typical flash lasts for 100 ms and has a power output of 1.2 mW. How many photons does a firefly emit in one flash if we assume that all light is emitted at the peak intensity wavelength of 550 nm?
The allowed energies of a simple atom are 0.00 eV, 4.00 eV, and 6.00 eV. What wavelengths appear in the atom’s absorption spectrum?