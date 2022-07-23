Photon Energy

The energy of a photon is directly related to its frequency and inversely related to its wavelength, described by the equation E = hf, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, and f is frequency. In the context of the photoelectric effect, the energy of the incoming photons must be greater than the work function of the material for electrons to be emitted. The relationship between energy and wavelength is given by E = hc/λ, where c is the speed of light and λ is the wavelength.