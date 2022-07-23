What quantum number of the hydrogen atom comes closest to giving a 100-nm-diameter electron orbit?
What is the radius of a hydrogen atom whose electron moves at 7.3×105 m/s?
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Key Concepts
Bohr Model of the Atom
Centripetal Force
Quantization of Angular Momentum
The allowed energies of a simple atom are 0.00 eV, 4.00 eV, and 6.00 eV. What wavelengths appear in the atom’s emission spectrum?
A ruby laser emits an intense pulse of light that lasts a mere 10 ns. The light has a wavelength of 690 nm, and each pulse has an energy of 500 mJ. What is the rate of photon emission, in photons per second, during the 10 ns that the laser is 'on'?
Find the radius of the electron’s orbit, the electron’s speed, and the energy of the atom for the first three stationary states of He+.
The allowed energies of a simple atom are 0.00 eV, 4.00 eV, and 6.00 eV. Draw the atom’s energy-level diagram. Label each level with the energy and the quantum number.
The allowed energies of a simple atom are 0.00 eV, 4.00 eV, and 6.00 eV. What wavelengths appear in the atom’s absorption spectrum?