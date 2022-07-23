What is the radius of a hydrogen atom whose electron moves at 7.3×105 m/s?
The allowed energies of a simple atom are 0.00 eV, 4.00 eV, and 6.00 eV. What wavelengths appear in the atom’s absorption spectrum?
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Key Concepts
Energy Levels
Photon Wavelength
Absorption Spectrum
What quantum number of the hydrogen atom comes closest to giving a 100-nm-diameter electron orbit?
The allowed energies of a simple atom are 0.00 eV, 4.00 eV, and 6.00 eV. What wavelengths appear in the atom’s emission spectrum?
Find the radius of the electron’s orbit, the electron’s speed, and the energy of the atom for the first three stationary states of He+.
The allowed energies of a simple atom are 0.00 eV, 4.00 eV, and 6.00 eV. Draw the atom’s energy-level diagram. Label each level with the energy and the quantum number.
The allowed energies of a simple atom are 0.00 eV, 4.00 eV, and 6.00 eV. An electron traveling with a speed of 1.30×106 m/s collides with the atom. Can the electron excite the atom to the n = 2 stationary state? The n = 3 stationary state? Explain.