Photon Wavelength

The wavelength of a photon is inversely related to its energy, as described by the equation E = hc/λ, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. When an electron transitions between energy levels, it absorbs or emits a photon with a specific wavelength corresponding to the energy difference between the levels. This relationship is crucial for determining the wavelengths in the absorption spectrum.