In most metals, the atomic ions form a regular arrangement called a crystal lattice. The conduction electrons in the sea of electrons move through this lattice. FIGURE P40.34 is a one-dimensional model of a crystal lattice. The ions have mass m, charge e, and an equilibrium separation b. What wavelength photons are emitted during quantum jumps between adjacent energy levels? Is this wavelength in the infrared, visible, or ultraviolet portion of the spectrum?