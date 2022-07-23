A typical electron in a piece of metallic sodium has energy −E₀ compared to a free electron, where E₀ is the 2.36 eV work function of sodium. At what distance beyond the surface of the metal is the electron’s probability density 10% of its value at the surface?
CALC Determine the normalization constant A1 for the n = 1 ground-state wave function of the quantum harmonic oscillator. Your answer will be in terms of b.
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Key Concepts
Quantum Harmonic Oscillator
Normalization of Wave Functions
Ground-State Wave Function
In most metals, the atomic ions form a regular arrangement called a crystal lattice. The conduction electrons in the sea of electrons move through this lattice. FIGURE P40.34 is a one-dimensional model of a crystal lattice. The ions have mass m, charge e, and an equilibrium separation b. What wavelength photons are emitted during quantum jumps between adjacent energy levels? Is this wavelength in the infrared, visible, or ultraviolet portion of the spectrum?
CALC A particle of mass m has the wave function ψ(x) = Ax exp (−x²/a²) when it is in an allowed energy level with E = 0. Draw a graph of ψ(x) versus x.
CALC A particle of mass m has the wave function ψ(x) = Ax exp (−x²/a²) when it is in an allowed energy level with E = 0. Find and graph the potential-energy function U(x).
CALC A particle of mass m has the wave function ψ(x) = Ax exp (−x²/a²) when it is in an allowed energy level with E = 0. At what value or values of x is the particle most likely to be found?
For a particle in a finite potential well of width L and depth U0, what is the ratio of the probability Prob(in δx at x=L+η) to the probability Prob(in δx at x = L)?