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Ch 40: One-Dimensional Quantum Mechanics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 40: One-Dimensional Quantum MechanicsProblem 34c
Chapter 40, Problem 34c

In most metals, the atomic ions form a regular arrangement called a crystal lattice. The conduction electrons in the sea of electrons move through this lattice. FIGURE P40.34 is a one-dimensional model of a crystal lattice. The ions have mass m, charge e, and an equilibrium separation b. What wavelength photons are emitted during quantum jumps between adjacent energy levels? Is this wavelength in the infrared, visible, or ultraviolet portion of the spectrum?

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Step 1: Begin by understanding the physical system described in the problem. The ions in the crystal lattice are modeled as a one-dimensional harmonic oscillator. The energy levels of a quantum harmonic oscillator are quantized and given by the formula: \( E_n = \left(n + \frac{1}{2}\right) \hbar \omega \), where \( n \) is the quantum number, \( \hbar \) is the reduced Planck's constant, and \( \omega \) is the angular frequency of the oscillator.
Step 2: Determine the angular frequency \( \omega \) of the harmonic oscillator. The angular frequency is related to the mass \( m \) of the ions and the effective spring constant \( k \) of the lattice by the formula: \( \omega = \sqrt{\frac{k}{m}} \). The spring constant \( k \) can be derived from the electrostatic forces between the ions, which depend on their charge \( e \) and equilibrium separation \( b \).
Step 3: Calculate the energy difference between adjacent energy levels. For a quantum harmonic oscillator, the energy difference between adjacent levels is constant and given by \( \Delta E = \hbar \omega \). This energy difference corresponds to the energy of the photon emitted during a quantum jump between adjacent levels.
Step 4: Relate the energy of the photon \( \Delta E \) to its wavelength \( \lambda \) using the photon energy formula: \( \Delta E = \frac{hc}{\lambda} \), where \( h \) is Planck's constant and \( c \) is the speed of light. Rearrange this formula to solve for the wavelength: \( \lambda = \frac{hc}{\Delta E} \). Substitute \( \Delta E = \hbar \omega \) into this equation.
Step 5: Analyze the wavelength \( \lambda \) obtained to determine its position in the electromagnetic spectrum. Compare the calculated wavelength to the ranges for infrared (700 nm to 1 mm), visible light (400 nm to 700 nm), and ultraviolet (10 nm to 400 nm) to classify the photon emission.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Crystal Lattice Structure

A crystal lattice is a highly ordered structure formed by the arrangement of atoms or ions in a solid. In metals, this arrangement allows for the conduction electrons to move freely, creating a 'sea of electrons' that facilitates electrical conductivity. The regular spacing of ions in the lattice influences the material's properties, including its ability to absorb and emit photons during electronic transitions.
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Quantum Jumps and Energy Levels

Quantum jumps refer to the transitions of electrons between discrete energy levels within an atom or ion. When an electron absorbs energy, it can move to a higher energy level, and when it loses energy, it returns to a lower level, emitting a photon in the process. The energy of the emitted photon corresponds to the difference in energy between the two levels, which determines its wavelength and position in the electromagnetic spectrum.
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Electromagnetic Spectrum

The electromagnetic spectrum encompasses all types of electromagnetic radiation, ranging from radio waves to gamma rays. Visible light, infrared, and ultraviolet are specific regions within this spectrum, defined by their wavelengths. The wavelength of emitted photons during quantum jumps can be calculated using the energy difference between levels, allowing us to determine whether the emitted light falls within the infrared, visible, or ultraviolet range.
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Related Practice
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Textbook Question

In most metals, the atomic ions form a regular arrangement called a crystal lattice. The conduction electrons in the sea of electrons move through this lattice. FIGURE P40.34 is a one-dimensional model of a crystal lattice. The ions have mass m, charge e, and an equilibrium separation b. Suppose this crystal consists of aluminum ions with an equilibrium spacing of 0.30 nm. What are the energies of the four lowest vibrational states of these ions?

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