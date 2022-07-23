Step 2: Recall the relationship between the probability density and the work function. The probability density of the electron outside the surface is proportional to \( e^{-2kz} \), where \( k \) is the wave number and \( z \) is the distance from the surface. The wave number \( k \) is related to the work function \( E_0 \) by \( k = \sqrt{\frac{2mE_0}{\hbar^2}} \), where \( m \) is the mass of the electron and \( \hbar \) is the reduced Planck's constant.