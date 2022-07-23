INT An electron is confined in a harmonic potential well that has a spring constant of 2.0 N/m. What wavelength photon is emitted if the electron undergoes a 3→1 quantum jump?
Use the data from Figure 40.24 to calculate the first three vibrational energy levels of a C=O carbon-oxygen double bond.
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Key Concepts
Vibrational Energy Levels
Harmonic Oscillator Model
Frequency of Vibration
INT An electron is confined in a harmonic potential well that has a spring constant of 12.0 N/m. What is the longest wavelength of light that the electron can absorb?
An electron approaches a 1.0-nm-wide potential-energy barrier of height 5.0 eV. What energy electron has a tunneling probability of (a) 10%, (b) 1.0%, and (c) 0.10%?
INT An electron is confined in a harmonic potential well that has a spring constant of 2.0 N/m. What are the first three energy levels of the electron?
CALC Suppose that ψ1(x) and ψ2(x) are both solutions to the Schrödinger equation for the same potential energy U(x). Prove that the superposition ψ(x)=Aψ1(x) + Bψ2(x) is also a solution to the Schrödinger equation.
A 2.0-μm-diameter water droplet is moving with a speed of 1.0 μm/s in a 20-μm-long box. Estimate the particle’s quantum number.