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Ch 40: One-Dimensional Quantum Mechanics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 40: One-Dimensional Quantum MechanicsProblem 22
Chapter 40, Problem 22

Use the data from Figure 40.24 to calculate the first three vibrational energy levels of a C=O carbon-oxygen double bond.

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Identify the relevant data from Figure 40.24. Typically, this figure would provide the force constant (k) for the C=O bond and the reduced mass (μ) of the carbon-oxygen system. The vibrational energy levels are quantized and can be calculated using the formula: \( E_n = \left( n + \frac{1}{2} \right) h \nu \), where \( \nu \) is the vibrational frequency, \( h \) is Planck's constant, and \( n \) is the vibrational quantum number (0, 1, 2, ...).
Calculate the reduced mass (μ) of the C=O system. The reduced mass is given by \( \mu = \frac{m_C m_O}{m_C + m_O} \), where \( m_C \) and \( m_O \) are the masses of the carbon and oxygen atoms, respectively. Use their atomic masses in kilograms for this calculation.
Determine the vibrational frequency (\( \nu \)) using the formula \( \nu = \frac{1}{2 \pi} \sqrt{\frac{k}{\mu}} \), where \( k \) is the force constant of the bond (provided in the figure) and \( \mu \) is the reduced mass calculated in the previous step.
Substitute \( n = 0, 1, 2 \) into the vibrational energy formula \( E_n = \left( n + \frac{1}{2} \right) h \nu \) to calculate the first three vibrational energy levels. Remember to use consistent units for Planck's constant (\( h \)) and the vibrational frequency (\( \nu \)).
Express the energy levels in appropriate units, such as joules (J) or electronvolts (eV), depending on the context of the problem. To convert from joules to electronvolts, use the conversion factor \( 1 \text{ eV} = 1.602 \times 10^{-19} \text{ J} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vibrational Energy Levels

Vibrational energy levels refer to the quantized states of a molecule's vibrational motion. In diatomic molecules like C=O, these levels are determined by the harmonic oscillator model, where energy is quantized in discrete amounts. The energy levels can be calculated using the formula E_n = (n + 1/2)hν, where n is the vibrational quantum number, h is Planck's constant, and ν is the frequency of the vibration.
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Harmonic Oscillator Model

The harmonic oscillator model is a simplified representation of molecular vibrations, treating them as oscillations around an equilibrium position. This model assumes that the restoring force is proportional to the displacement from equilibrium, leading to a parabolic potential energy curve. It is particularly useful for calculating vibrational energy levels in diatomic molecules, providing a foundation for understanding molecular spectroscopy.
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Frequency of Vibration

The frequency of vibration (ν) is a critical parameter in determining the vibrational energy levels of a molecule. It is influenced by factors such as the mass of the atoms involved and the strength of the bond between them. For a C=O bond, the frequency can be derived from experimental data or calculated using the reduced mass and force constant of the bond, which are essential for accurately determining the vibrational energy levels.
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