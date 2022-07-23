Photon Emission and Wavelength

When an electron transitions between energy levels, it can emit or absorb a photon, with the energy of the photon corresponding to the difference in energy between the two levels. The wavelength of the emitted photon can be calculated using the equation E = hc/λ, where E is the energy difference, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. This relationship allows us to determine the wavelength of the photon emitted during the electron's quantum jump.