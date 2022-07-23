The graph in FIGURE EX40.15 shows the potential-energy function U(x) of a particle. Solution of the Schrödinger equation finds that the n = 3 level has E3 = 0.5 eV and that the n = 6 level has E6 = 2.0 eV. Redraw this figure and add to it the energy lines for the n = 3 and n = 6 states.
Ch 40: One-Dimensional Quantum Mechanics
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 40, Problem 17b
INT An electron is confined in a harmonic potential well that has a spring constant of 2.0 N/m. What wavelength photon is emitted if the electron undergoes a 3→1 quantum jump?
Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the problem. The electron is confined in a harmonic potential well, which means its energy levels are quantized. The energy levels for a quantum harmonic oscillator are given by the formula: , where is the quantum number, is the reduced Planck's constant, and is the angular frequency of the oscillator.
Step 2: Calculate the angular frequency . The angular frequency is related to the spring constant and the mass of the electron by the formula: . Use the given spring constant and the mass of the electron to find .
Step 3: Determine the energy difference between the quantum levels and . Using the formula for energy levels, calculate and , then find the energy difference: .
Step 4: Relate the energy difference to the wavelength of the emitted photon. The energy of a photon is given by , where is Planck's constant, is the speed of light, and is the wavelength. Rearrange this formula to solve for : .
Step 5: Substitute the values for Planck's constant , the speed of light , and the calculated energy difference into the formula to find the wavelength .
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Quantum Mechanics
Quantum mechanics is the branch of physics that deals with the behavior of particles at the atomic and subatomic levels. It introduces concepts such as quantization of energy levels, wave-particle duality, and the uncertainty principle. In this context, the electron's energy levels in the harmonic potential well are quantized, meaning it can only occupy specific energy states.
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Conservation Of Mechanical Energy
Harmonic Potential Well
A harmonic potential well is a model used to describe a particle subject to a restoring force proportional to its displacement from an equilibrium position, akin to a mass on a spring. The energy levels of a particle in this potential are quantized and can be calculated using the formula E_n = (n + 1/2)ħω, where n is the quantum number, ħ is the reduced Planck's constant, and ω is the angular frequency related to the spring constant.
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Electric Potential
Photon Emission and Wavelength
When an electron transitions between energy levels, it can emit or absorb a photon, with the energy of the photon corresponding to the difference in energy between the two levels. The wavelength of the emitted photon can be calculated using the equation E = hc/λ, where E is the energy difference, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. This relationship allows us to determine the wavelength of the photon emitted during the electron's quantum jump.
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Related Practice
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INT An electron is confined in a harmonic potential well that has a spring constant of 2.0 N/m. What are the first three energy levels of the electron?
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