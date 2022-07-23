Wavelength and Energy Relationship

The wavelength of light is inversely related to its energy, as described by the equation E = hc/λ, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. To find the longest wavelength of light that the electron can absorb, one must calculate the energy difference between the lowest energy state and the first excited state in the harmonic potential well. This relationship allows us to determine the maximum wavelength corresponding to the energy transition.