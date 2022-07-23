The graph in FIGURE EX40.15 shows the potential-energy function U(x) of a particle. Solution of the Schrödinger equation finds that the n = 3 level has E3 = 0.5 eV and that the n = 6 level has E6 = 2.0 eV. Redraw this figure and add to it the energy lines for the n = 3 and n = 6 states.
INT An electron is confined in a harmonic potential well that has a spring constant of 12.0 N/m. What is the longest wavelength of light that the electron can absorb?
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Key Concepts
Harmonic Potential Well
Energy Levels and Quantum States
Wavelength and Energy Relationship
INT An electron is confined in a harmonic potential well that has a spring constant of 2.0 N/m. What wavelength photon is emitted if the electron undergoes a 3→1 quantum jump?
Use the data from Figure 40.24 to calculate the first three vibrational energy levels of a C=O carbon-oxygen double bond.
An electron approaches a 1.0-nm-wide potential-energy barrier of height 5.0 eV. What energy electron has a tunneling probability of (a) 10%, (b) 1.0%, and (c) 0.10%?
INT An electron is confined in a harmonic potential well that has a spring constant of 2.0 N/m. What are the first three energy levels of the electron?
CALC Suppose that ψ1(x) and ψ2(x) are both solutions to the Schrödinger equation for the same potential energy U(x). Prove that the superposition ψ(x)=Aψ1(x) + Bψ2(x) is also a solution to the Schrödinger equation.