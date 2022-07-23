Quantum Energy Levels

Quantum energy levels refer to the discrete energy states that a quantum system, such as an electron in an atom, can occupy. These levels arise from the quantization of energy due to boundary conditions imposed by the potential energy function. In the context of the question, E₃ and E₆ represent the energy values for the n=3 and n=6 states, respectively, indicating that the particle can only exist at these specific energy levels within the potential well.