Spring Constant and Angular Frequency

The spring constant (k) is a measure of the stiffness of a spring, and it plays a vital role in determining the angular frequency (ω) of a harmonic oscillator, given by ω = √(k/m), where m is the mass of the particle. In this context, knowing the spring constant allows us to calculate the angular frequency, which is essential for determining the energy levels of the electron in the harmonic potential well.