Photon Emission and Wavelength

When an electron transitions from a higher energy level to a lower one, it emits a photon, which is a particle of light. The wavelength of the emitted photon is inversely related to the energy difference between the two states, as described by the equation E = hc/λ, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. In this case, the emitted photon has a wavelength of 1282 nm.