Prove that the normalization constant of the 2p radial wave function of the hydrogen atom is (24πaB3)-1/2, as shown in Equations 41.7. Hint: See the hint in Problem 32.
A hydrogen atom in its fourth excited state emits a photon with a wavelength of 1282 nm. What is the atom's maximum possible orbital angular momentum (as a multiple of ℏ ) after the emission?
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Key Concepts
Quantum States and Energy Levels
Photon Emission and Wavelength
Orbital Angular Momentum
1.0×106 atoms are excited to an upper energy level at t = 0 s. At the end of 20 ns, 90% of these atoms have undergone a quantum jump to the ground state. What is the lifetime of the excited state?
A sodium atom emits a photon with wavelength 818 nm shortly after being struck by an electron. What minimum speed did the electron have before the collision?
For an electron in the 1s state of hydrogen, what is the probability of being in a spherical shell of thickness 0.010aB at distance (a) ½ aB, (b) aB, and (c) 2aB from the proton?
A laser emits 1.0 × 1019 photons per second from an excited state with energy E2 = 1.17 eV. The lower energy level is E1 = 0 eV. What is the wavelength of this laser?
There exist subatomic particles whose spin is characterized by s = 1, rather than the s = ½ of electrons. These particles are said to have a spin of one. What is the magnitude ( as a multiple of ℏ ) of the spin angular momentum S for a particle with a spin of one?