Skip to main content
Ch 41: Atomic Physics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 41: Atomic PhysicsProblem 29
Chapter 41, Problem 29

A hydrogen atom in its fourth excited state emits a photon with a wavelength of 1282 nm. What is the atom's maximum possible orbital angular momentum (as a multiple of ℏ ) after the emission?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial state of the hydrogen atom. The fourth excited state corresponds to the principal quantum number \( n = 5 \), since the ground state is \( n = 1 \).
Determine the final state of the hydrogen atom after the photon emission. Use the wavelength of the emitted photon (1282 nm) and the energy difference formula for hydrogen: \( E = \frac{hc}{\lambda} \), where \( h \) is Planck's constant, \( c \) is the speed of light, and \( \lambda \) is the wavelength. This energy corresponds to the difference between the initial and final energy levels: \( E = 13.6 \left( \frac{1}{n_f^2} - \frac{1}{n_i^2} \right) \), where \( n_i = 5 \) and \( n_f \) is the final principal quantum number.
Solve for \( n_f \) (the final principal quantum number) using the energy difference equation. This will give the final state of the hydrogen atom after the photon emission.
Recall that the maximum possible orbital angular momentum of the atom is determined by the quantum number \( l \), which can take values from \( 0 \) to \( n_f - 1 \). The maximum orbital angular momentum corresponds to \( l = n_f - 1 \).
Express the maximum orbital angular momentum as a multiple of \( \hbar \) using the formula \( L = \sqrt{l(l+1)} \hbar \). Substitute \( l = n_f - 1 \) into this formula to find the maximum possible orbital angular momentum after the emission.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quantum States and Energy Levels

In quantum mechanics, atoms exist in discrete energy levels or states. The hydrogen atom's energy levels are quantized, meaning electrons can only occupy specific orbits defined by quantum numbers. The fourth excited state corresponds to the principal quantum number n=4, indicating the electron is in a higher energy level compared to the ground state.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:27
Solving Ideal Gas Problems With Changing States

Photon Emission and Wavelength

When an electron transitions from a higher energy level to a lower one, it emits a photon, which is a particle of light. The wavelength of the emitted photon is inversely related to the energy difference between the two states, as described by the equation E = hc/λ, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. In this case, the emitted photon has a wavelength of 1282 nm.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:42
Unknown Wavelength of Laser through Double Slit

Orbital Angular Momentum

The orbital angular momentum of an electron in an atom is quantized and is given by the formula L = √(l(l+1))ℏ, where l is the azimuthal quantum number and ℏ is the reduced Planck's constant. For a hydrogen atom, the maximum possible value of l for the fourth excited state (n=4) is 3, leading to a maximum orbital angular momentum of 3ℏ. This concept is crucial for understanding the behavior of electrons in atomic orbitals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:18
Intro to Angular Momentum
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Prove that the normalization constant of the 2p radial wave function of the hydrogen atom is (24πaB3)-1/2, as shown in Equations 41.7. Hint: See the hint in Problem 32.

133
views
Textbook Question

1.0×106 atoms are excited to an upper energy level at t = 0 s. At the end of 20 ns, 90% of these atoms have undergone a quantum jump to the ground state. What is the lifetime of the excited state?

56
views
Textbook Question

A sodium atom emits a photon with wavelength 818 nm shortly after being struck by an electron. What minimum speed did the electron have before the collision?

1223
views
Textbook Question

For an electron in the 1s state of hydrogen, what is the probability of being in a spherical shell of thickness 0.010aB at distance (a) ½ aB, (b) aB, and (c) 2aB from the proton?

83
views
Textbook Question

A laser emits 1.0 × 1019 photons per second from an excited state with energy E2 = 1.17 eV. The lower energy level is E1 = 0 eV. What is the wavelength of this laser?

68
views
Textbook Question

There exist subatomic particles whose spin is characterized by s = 1, rather than the s = ½ of electrons. These particles are said to have a spin of one. What is the magnitude ( as a multiple of ℏ ) of the spin angular momentum S for a particle with a spin of one?

50
views