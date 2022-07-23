Prove that the normalization constant of the 2p radial wave function of the hydrogen atom is (24πaB3)-1/2, as shown in Equations 41.7. Hint: See the hint in Problem 32.
For an electron in the 1s state of hydrogen, what is the probability of being in a spherical shell of thickness 0.010aB at distance (a) ½ aB, (b) aB, and (c) 2aB from the proton?
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Key Concepts
Quantum Mechanics
Hydrogen Atom Model
Probability Density
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