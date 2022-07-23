A sodium atom emits a photon with wavelength 818 nm shortly after being struck by an electron. What minimum speed did the electron have before the collision?
Prove that the normalization constant of the 2p radial wave function of the hydrogen atom is (24πaB3)-1/2, as shown in Equations 41.7. Hint: See the hint in Problem 32.
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Key Concepts
Radial Wave Function
Normalization Constant
Bohr Radius (a_B)
For an electron in the 1s state of hydrogen, what is the probability of being in a spherical shell of thickness 0.010aB at distance (a) ½ aB, (b) aB, and (c) 2aB from the proton?
A hydrogen atom in its fourth excited state emits a photon with a wavelength of 1282 nm. What is the atom's maximum possible orbital angular momentum (as a multiple of ℏ ) after the emission?
Suppose you put five electrons into a 0.50-nm-wide one-dimensional rigid box (i.e., an infinite potential well). What is the ground-state energy—that is, the total energy of all five electrons in the ground-state configuration?
There exist subatomic particles whose spin is characterized by s = 1, rather than the s = ½ of electrons. These particles are said to have a spin of one. What is the magnitude ( as a multiple of ℏ ) of the spin angular momentum S for a particle with a spin of one?
During what interval of time will 10% of a sample of 2p hydrogen atoms decay?