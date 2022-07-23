Bohr Radius (a_B)

The Bohr radius is a fundamental physical constant that represents the most probable distance between the nucleus and the electron in a hydrogen atom in its ground state. It is approximately 0.529 Å (angstroms) and plays a significant role in quantum mechanics, particularly in the calculation of atomic orbitals. In the context of the normalization constant, the Bohr radius is used to express the scale of the radial wave function, influencing the normalization process.