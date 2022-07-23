Skip to main content
Ch 41: Atomic Physics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 41: Atomic PhysicsProblem 27a
Chapter 41, Problem 27a

There exist subatomic particles whose spin is characterized by s = 1, rather than the s = ½ of electrons. These particles are said to have a spin of one. What is the magnitude ( as a multiple of ℏ ) of the spin angular momentum S for a particle with a spin of one?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of spin angular momentum: The spin angular momentum of a particle is given by the formula \( S = \sqrt{s(s+1)} \hbar \), where \( s \) is the spin quantum number and \( \hbar \) is the reduced Planck's constant.
Identify the given spin quantum number: In this problem, the spin quantum number \( s \) is provided as \( s = 1 \).
Substitute the value of \( s \) into the formula: Replace \( s \) with 1 in the formula \( S = \sqrt{s(s+1)} \hbar \), resulting in \( S = \sqrt{1(1+1)} \hbar \).
Simplify the expression inside the square root: Calculate \( 1+1 \), which equals 2, so the formula becomes \( S = \sqrt{1 \cdot 2} \hbar \).
Simplify further to find the magnitude: The expression simplifies to \( S = \sqrt{2} \hbar \), which represents the magnitude of the spin angular momentum as a multiple of \( \hbar \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Spin Angular Momentum

Spin angular momentum is a fundamental property of particles, akin to classical angular momentum, but it arises from quantum mechanical effects. It is quantized, meaning it can only take on certain discrete values. For a particle with spin quantum number s, the magnitude of its spin angular momentum is given by the formula S = √(s(s + 1))ℏ, where ℏ is the reduced Planck's constant.
Recommended video:
Guided course
12:12
Conservation of Angular Momentum

Quantum Number

Quantum numbers are values that describe the quantized properties of particles in quantum mechanics. The spin quantum number, denoted as s, indicates the intrinsic angular momentum of a particle. For particles with spin s = 1, they can have three possible projections of spin along a chosen axis: +1, 0, and -1, which correspond to the allowed states of the particle.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:19
Moles & Avogadro's Number

Reduced Planck's Constant (ℏ)

The reduced Planck's constant, denoted as ℏ (h-bar), is a fundamental constant in quantum mechanics, defined as ℏ = h/(2π), where h is the Planck constant. It plays a crucial role in quantifying angular momentum and other quantum properties. In the context of spin, it serves as a scaling factor that relates the quantum mechanical description of spin to classical angular momentum.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:59
Phase Constant of a Wave Function
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Prove that the normalization constant of the 2p radial wave function of the hydrogen atom is (24πaB3)-1/2, as shown in Equations 41.7. Hint: See the hint in Problem 32.

133
views
Textbook Question

1.0×106 atoms are excited to an upper energy level at t = 0 s. At the end of 20 ns, 90% of these atoms have undergone a quantum jump to the ground state. What is the lifetime of the excited state?

56
views
Textbook Question

For an electron in the 1s state of hydrogen, what is the probability of being in a spherical shell of thickness 0.010aB at distance (a) ½ aB, (b) aB, and (c) 2aB from the proton?

83
views
Textbook Question

A hydrogen atom in its fourth excited state emits a photon with a wavelength of 1282 nm. What is the atom's maximum possible orbital angular momentum (as a multiple of ℏ ) after the emission?

67
views
Textbook Question

A laser emits 1.0 × 1019 photons per second from an excited state with energy E2 = 1.17 eV. The lower energy level is E1 = 0 eV. What is the wavelength of this laser?

68
views
Textbook Question

An excited state of an atom has a 25 ns lifetime. What is the probability that an excited atom will emit a photon during a 0.50 ns interval?

59
views