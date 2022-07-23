The atomic mass of is u. Show that the decay of is energetically possible, and calculate the energy released in the decay.
What nuclide is produced in the following radioactive decays?
(a) decay of
(b) decay of
(c) decay of
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Key Concepts
Radioactive Decay
Alpha Decay
Beta Decay
What particle (a particle, electron, or positron) is emitted in the following radioactive decays?
(a)
(b)
(c)
(a) Is the decay energetically possible? If not, explain why not. If so, calculate the total energy released.
(b) Is the decay energetically possible? If not, explain why not. If so, calculate the total energy released.
Radioactive isotopes used in cancer therapy have a 'shelf-life,' like pharmaceuticals used in chemotherapy. Just after it has been manufactured in a nuclear reactor, the activity of a sample of is Ci. When its activity falls below Ci, it is considered too weak a source to use in treatment. You work in the radiology department of a large hospital. One of these sources in your inventory was manufactured on October 6, 2011. It is now April 6, 2014. Is the source still usable? The half-life of is years.
The most common isotope of uranium, , has atomic mass u. Calculate (a) the mass defect; (b) the binding energy (in MeV); (c) the binding energy per nucleon.
Hydrogen atoms are placed in an external magnetic field. The protons can make transitions between states in which the nuclear spin component is parallel and antiparallel to the field by absorbing or emitting a photon. What magnetic-field magnitude is required for this transition to be induced by photons with frequency MHz?