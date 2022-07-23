Radioactive isotopes used in cancer therapy have a 'shelf-life,' like pharmaceuticals used in chemotherapy. Just after it has been manufactured in a nuclear reactor, the activity of a sample of 60 C o ^{60}Co is 5000 5000 Ci. When its activity falls below 3500 3500 Ci, it is considered too weak a source to use in treatment. You work in the radiology department of a large hospital. One of these 60 C o ^{60}Co sources in your inventory was manufactured on October 6, 2011. It is now April 6, 2014. Is the source still usable? The half-life of 60 C o ^{60}Co is 5.271 5.271 years.