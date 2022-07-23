What nuclide is produced in the following radioactive decays?
(a) decay of
(b) decay of
(c) decay of
What nuclide is produced in the following radioactive decays?
(a) decay of
(b) decay of
(c) decay of
What particle (a particle, electron, or positron) is emitted in the following radioactive decays?
(a)
(b)
(c)
(a) Is the decay energetically possible? If not, explain why not. If so, calculate the total energy released.
(b) Is the decay energetically possible? If not, explain why not. If so, calculate the total energy released.
Radioactive isotopes used in cancer therapy have a 'shelf-life,' like pharmaceuticals used in chemotherapy. Just after it has been manufactured in a nuclear reactor, the activity of a sample of is Ci. When its activity falls below Ci, it is considered too weak a source to use in treatment. You work in the radiology department of a large hospital. One of these sources in your inventory was manufactured on October 6, 2011. It is now April 6, 2014. Is the source still usable? The half-life of is years.
The most common isotope of uranium, , has atomic mass u. Calculate (a) the mass defect; (b) the binding energy (in MeV); (c) the binding energy per nucleon.
The common isotope of uranium, , has a half-life of years, decaying to by alpha emission.
(a) What is the decay constant?
(b) What mass of uranium is required for an activity of curie?
(c) How many alpha particles are emitted per second by g of uranium?