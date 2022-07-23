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Ch 43: Nuclear Physics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 43: Nuclear PhysicsProblem 15
Chapter 43, Problem 15

The atomic mass of 14C14C is 14.00324214.003242 u. Show that the β\(\beta\)^{-} decay of 14C14C is energetically possible, and calculate the energy released in the decay.

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Determine the nuclear reaction for the beta-minus (β⁻) decay of 14C. In β⁻ decay, a neutron in the nucleus converts into a proton, emitting an electron (β⁻ particle) and an antineutrino. The reaction is: C14N14 + β⁻ + ν̅.
Look up the atomic mass of the daughter nucleus, nitrogen-14 (14N). The atomic mass of 14N is 14.003074 u. Note that the atomic masses include the mass of electrons, so we do not need to separately account for the emitted β⁻ particle's mass.
Calculate the mass difference (Δm) between the parent nucleus (14C) and the daughter nucleus (14N). Use the formula: Δm = mC14 - mN14. Substitute the given values: Δm = 14.003242 \, \(\text{u}\) - 14.003074 \, \(\text{u}\).
Convert the mass difference (Δm) into energy using Einstein's mass-energy equivalence formula: E = Δm \, c2. Here, c is the speed of light. To convert atomic mass units (u) to energy, use the conversion factor: 1 \, \(\text{u}\) = 931.5 \, \(\text{MeV/c}\)^2. Thus, E = Δm \, imes \, 931.5 \, \(\text{MeV}\).
Interpret the result: If the calculated energy (E) is positive, the β⁻ decay of 14C is energetically possible. The positive energy value represents the energy released during the decay process.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Beta Decay

Beta decay is a type of radioactive decay in which a beta particle (an electron or positron) is emitted from an atomic nucleus. In the case of carbon-14 (14C), it undergoes beta decay to transform into nitrogen-14 (14N) by converting a neutron into a proton, which increases the atomic number by one while keeping the mass number the same.
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Mass-Energy Equivalence

Mass-energy equivalence, expressed by Einstein's equation E=mc², states that mass can be converted into energy and vice versa. In nuclear reactions, the difference in mass between the reactants and products can be converted into energy, which is released during processes like beta decay. This principle is crucial for calculating the energy released in the decay of 14C.
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Q-Value of a Decay

The Q-value of a decay is the amount of energy released during a nuclear reaction, calculated as the difference in mass between the initial and final states, multiplied by c². For the beta decay of 14C, the Q-value can be determined by comparing the atomic masses of 14C and 14N, along with the emitted beta particle, allowing us to quantify the energy released in the process.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What nuclide is produced in the following radioactive decays?

(a) α\(\alpha\) decay of 94239Pu_{94}^{239}Pu

(b) β\(\beta\)^{-} decay of 1124Na_{11}^{24}Na

(c) β+\(\beta\)^{+} decay of 815O_8^{15}O

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Textbook Question

What particle (a particle, electron, or positron) is emitted in the following radioactive decays?

(a) 1427Si1327Al_{14}^{27}Si\(\rightarrow\)_{13}^{27}Al

(b) 92238U90234Th_{92}^{238}U\(\rightarrow\)_{90}^{234}Th

(c) 3374As3474Se_{33}^{74}As\(\rightarrow\)_{34}^{74}Se

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Textbook Question

(a) Is the decay np+β+ven\(\rightarrow\) p+\(\beta\)^{-}+\(\overline{v_{e}\)} energetically possible? If not, explain why not. If so, calculate the total energy released.

(b) Is the decay np+β++ven\(\rightarrow\) p+\(\beta\)^{+}+\(\overline{v_{e}\)} energetically possible? If not, explain why not. If so, calculate the total energy released.

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Textbook Question

Radioactive isotopes used in cancer therapy have a 'shelf-life,' like pharmaceuticals used in chemotherapy. Just after it has been manufactured in a nuclear reactor, the activity of a sample of 60Co^{60}Co is 50005000 Ci. When its activity falls below 35003500 Ci, it is considered too weak a source to use in treatment. You work in the radiology department of a large hospital. One of these 60Co^{60}Co sources in your inventory was manufactured on October 6, 2011. It is now April 6, 2014. Is the source still usable? The half-life of 60Co^{60}Co is 5.2715.271 years.

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Textbook Question

The most common isotope of uranium, 92238U_{92}^{238}U, has atomic mass 238.050788238.050788 u. Calculate (a) the mass defect; (b) the binding energy (in MeV); (c) the binding energy per nucleon.

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Textbook Question

The common isotope of uranium, 238U^{238}U, has a half-life of 4.47×1094.47\(\times\)10^9 years, decaying to 234Th^{234}Th by alpha emission.

(a) What is the decay constant?

(b) What mass of uranium is required for an activity of 1.001.00 curie?

(c) How many alpha particles are emitted per second by 10.010.0 g of uranium?

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