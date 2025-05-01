Prealgebra
Improve your experience by picking them
22mm222\(\operatorname{\mathrm{mm}\)}^2
154mm2154\(\operatorname{\mathrm{mm}\)}^2
44cm244\(\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}\)}^2
616cm2616\(\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}\)}^2
Master Area of a Circle Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
What is the radius of the following circle?
Find the circumference. Use π=3.14π=3.14.
Find the circumference. Use π=3.14π=3.14.
Find the area of the circle. Use π=227\(\pi\)=\(\frac{22}{7}\) and simplify.