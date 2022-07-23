Exponents represent repeated multiplication, such as 2 to the power of 4, which means multiplying 2 by itself four times, resulting in 16. When dealing with negative bases in exponential expressions, the evaluation depends on whether the exponent is even or odd. For example, consider the expression −24. This means multiplying −2 by itself four times: (−2) × (−2) × (−2) × (−2). Multiplying the first pair, (−2) × (−2), yields +4, and the second pair also yields +4. Multiplying these results, 4 × 4, gives +16. Thus, a negative base raised to an even power results in a positive value.

In contrast, for −33, multiplying (−3) × (−3) gives +9, but then multiplying +9 by the remaining (−3) results in −27. This shows that a negative base raised to an odd power results in a negative value. The key concept is that negative numbers raised to even powers are positive because the negatives pair off and cancel out, while negative numbers raised to odd powers remain negative due to an unpaired negative factor.

It is important to distinguish between expressions like −52 and (−5)2. Without parentheses, −52 means the negative sign is separate from the base and is multiplied after exponentiation. This can be rewritten as −1 × 52, which equals −25. Here, the base is positive 5, squared to 25, then multiplied by −1. In contrast, (−5)2 means the base is −5, and squaring it results in +25. This highlights the importance of parentheses in exponential expressions with negative numbers.

In summary, when evaluating exponential expressions with negative bases, remember that negative bases raised to even exponents yield positive results, while those raised to odd exponents yield negative results. Also, be cautious with the placement of parentheses, as they determine whether the negative sign is part of the base or a separate factor. This understanding is crucial for correctly interpreting and calculating powers involving negative numbers.